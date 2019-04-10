Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Neuse Baptist Church
4444 Louisbury Road
Wake Forest, NC
Glenwood E. Kerrick

August 9, 1934 – March 15, 2019

Wake Forest

Glenwood Earl Kerrick, 84, of Wake Forest went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 15. Glenwood was born in Alexandria, VA to the late James and Iva Mauck Kerrick. He volunteered at the Annandale Fire Department in Annandale, VA before he went into the Navy. He was a Machinist Mate in the Navy from 1954-1962 serving on the USS Salem CA-139, the USS Robert F. Keller DE-419 and the USS Loeser DE-680, and then was an Operating Engineer in the US Government from 1963 until his retirement in 1986. After his retirement, he was self-employed as an extremely skilled carpenter. He loved to work with his hands and had an ingenious mind which enabled him to invent many things. He loved to help anyone and really enjoyed talking to people and faithfully served at the church through the years. He resided in Virginia for 70 years, then moved to Wake Forest, NC the last 14 years.

Glenwood is survived by his loving wife Zillah Faye of 55 years, his daughter, Deborah (Timothy) Ratcliffe, his son, Matthew (Londereé) Kerrick, and daughter Danielle (Richard) Bennett, his grandchildren: Cason, Kathryn, Ryan, Emily and Connor, and brother Alan M. Kerrick (Barbara). He is predeceased by his sister, Marion Lawter.

A memorial service to celebrate Glenwood's life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Neuse Baptist Church, 4444 Louisbury Road, Wake Forest, NC 27587.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Glenwood Kerrick to Neuse Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019
