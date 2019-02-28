Gloria Eason Allen



February 5, 1928 - February 26, 2019



Raleigh



Gloria Eason Allen of Raleigh, NC died peacefully in her home and surrounded by her family on February 26, 2019 at the age of 91. Gloria was born on Feb. 5th, 1928 in Hialeah Florida to parents Grover and Ruth Eason, and grew up in Gatesville, NC. She attended East Carolina Teacher's College, now East Carolina University. Gloria went on to nursing school at North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem, where she was capped. It was there that she met the love of her life, LeRoy Allen, at the time a surgical intern at Baptist Hospital. When Dr. LeRoy completed his neurosurgical residency, under Dr. Walter Crutchfield, in Charlottesville Va., they moved to his hometown of Raleigh NC.



In addition to an active home life with three children, Gloria was known for her involvement in the Garden Club, Wake County Medical Society, Young Doctors Wives Non-Sewing Club, and a charter member of the Raleigh Fine Arts Society. A faithful member of Edenton Street United Methodist Church, Gloria enjoyed her Cokesbury-Isley Sunday School class and ongoing Bible studies. Gloria has many hobbies, however many days of the week would find her at the Carolina Country Club either dining, playing tennis or bridge, or socializing with her friends. The CCC, its members and employees, have been a great source of pleasure, even in her final years. Anyone that knew Gloria can't deny her love for shopping! She was always generous with her gifting to family and friends. Gloria never missed an opportunity to make sure her family was properly dressed.



In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded by in death by her husband Dr. LeRoy Allen, her daughter Linda Ruth Allen, and her brother Grover Gaston Eason.



Surviving are her son, Dr. Robert Lee Allen (Celeste) of Raleigh, NC; Sally Watkins (Randy) of Matthews, NC; sister Judith Eason Askew of Gatesville, NC; grandchildren Nicole Bergemann (Matt) of Greensboro, NC; Callie Lowe (Matt) of Atlanta, Ga.; Celeste Chapman (Chris) of Raleigh, NC; and four great grandchildren Cooper and Callan Chapman, Liza and Hunter Lowe.



Gloria's final years were blessed with the company of amazing caregivers. The family would like to give special thanks to Doris, and to the staff of Lekita Essa: Lorraine, Angela, Esther, and Elizabeth. We will be forever grateful for the love and care they provided.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Edenton Street United Methodist Church. Reception to follow in the Garden Gallery of the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Transitions Life Care" in Gloria's honor. (919) 828-0890 Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary