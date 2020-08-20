Gloria Braswell Barnes
March 19, 1944 - August 18, 2020
Clayton
On Monday, August 18th, Gloria Braswell Barnes went to her heavenly home. The family is comforted knowing that she is with her Lord and family members who preceded her in death.
Gloria was born on March 19, 1944 to Floyd and Mozelle Braswell. She was the fourth of six children. Her father was a tenant farmer, and she grew up working in the fields alongside her parents and siblings. She excelled in school and was very popular among her peers. She was co-captain of the cheerleading squad at Cleveland High School and had a great love of dance. After high school, Gloria attended Mitchell's Hair Styling Academy and became a cosmetologist. She worked many years as a hairstylist, but held her roles as mother, wife, grandmother, and friend as her life's work.
She met her one true love, Earl Barnes, in high school, and they married shortly thereafter. They remained married until his passing in 2008. They had three daughters and four grandchildren. Gloria was strong in her faith and tried to live her life in the example set by Christ during his time on earth. She believed every life was created intentionally by God and deserved the same respect, support, and love. She was an active member of Oakland Presbyterian Church as long as her health permitted and was an avid bible student until her final days.
Second to her love of the Lord was her love of family. The most precious days for her were days surrounded by her family. Sundays were always family day, and family did not mean just blood relations. Everyone had a place at her table for Sunday dinner. She never knew how many were coming but "the more the merrier' was her mantra. Her grandkids called her "Mema,' and she eventually became known throughout the community by that name.
Gloria was a woman of many talents. She was very artistic and creative. There was very little that she couldn't do. She loved working in her flower gardens and had a knack for landscape design. Over the years, she mastered many skills including refinishing antiques and upholstering furniture, sewing and painting, and was the world's greatest cook.
The world was a better place with Gloria in it, and her family will never fully recover from the loss of "Mema". All who knew her truly loved her.
Gloria was preceded in death by her mother, Mozelle Watkins Braswell, and father, Floyd Ellis Braswell, her husband, Wallace Earl Barnes, Jr., and sister, Peggy Braswell Bjorling. She is survived by Denise Barnes, and wife, Sandy Miller, Dana Barnes Shipp, and husband, Rick Shipp, and Carmen Barnes, and husband, Chris Spence. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Walli Driggers, Emmy Shipp, Devan Driggers, and Kaitlynn Cusick, and siblings, Doug Braswell, Pat Baker, Keith Braswell, and Becky Stancil.
A private service for family only will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Oakland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family has requested face coverings during the graveside service as well as observing social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Juvenile Diabetes (JDRF) 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281.
