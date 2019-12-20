|
|
Gloria Fulcher Matthews
Wilmington
Gloria Fulcher Matthews, 71 years young, was called home by her Lord, December 17, 2019. Heaven has gained another angel. Gloria accepted the call with open arms. Born in Alexandria, Virginia on February 24, 1948, the daughter of the late Al and Rachel Martin Fleenor Fulcher. She is also preceded in death by her step-father, Billy T. Fulcher and her son's father, Allen C. Matthews, Sr. She graduated from Millbrook High School, class of 1966 in Raleigh and was a student at Durham Tech Institute. Gloria, in her early years, worked for the NC Department of Revenue in Raleigh. She was retired from Golden Corral Corporation in Wilmington. Surviving are son Allen C. Matthews, Jr. (Sharon) of Wilmington, grandchildren , Logan and Morgan Matthews; sister, Yvonne Fulcher Shirley of Raleigh, Nephew Chad T. Hart, Sr. (Melissa); nieces Susanna and MaKenzie Hart; nephew Chad T. Hart, Jr. of Wake Forest; "Aunt" Pennie Wilson of Knightdale, special friend Donnie Hughes, of Wilmington, as well as many loving and caring family and friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 pm with a celebration of her life beginning at 2:00 pm at Worthington Funeral Home, 405 East Strawberry Boulevard, Chadbourn, NC. Officating will be Rev. Mark Boyd. Internment will follow in the Brown-Martin Family Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Schrieber of the Zimmer Cancer Center and the staff of Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care, 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. In memory of Gloria, please wear bright colors the day of her celebration of life, whether you are in attendance or not.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 20, 2019