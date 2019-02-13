Gloria Jean Koch



December 6, 1940 - February 5, 2019



Raleigh



It is with great sadness the family of Gloria Jean Koch announces her death. Gloria was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio to parents Fred and Marie Koch. She graduated from St. Mary's High School and earned an Associate Degree from the University of Cincinnati. She worked for the U.S. Government Air Pollution Research Laboratory in Cincinnati that moved to the Research Triangle Park, NC area in 1969. The Laboratory became known as the Environmental Protection Agency. She retired from the Agency in 1998 after nearly 50 years of dedicated service. Gloria is survived by her twin sister, Nancy Lonneman, brother-in-law, Bill Lonneman, nephews Gregory Lonneman and Douglas Lonneman and wife Glenda Lonneman, great nieces Samantha and Madison Lonneman, great nephews Andrew and Ayden Lonneman, and Amie Hon Lonneman,



Gloria was a devoted sister that loved her pets and is survived by her beloved cat, Sweetie.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00am at St Raphael's Catholic Church, 5801 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh, NC. Mass will be held at 12:00 noon. In Lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Gloria may be made to Safe Haven for Cats, 8431 Garvey Drive, Suite 137, Raleigh, NC or St Raphael's Catholic Church.