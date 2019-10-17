Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration Family Church
8700 Capital Blvd
Raleigh, NC 27616
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Celebration Church,
North 8700 Capital Boulevard
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Lamphear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Lamphear


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Lamphear Obituary
Gloria Mae Lamphear

January 18, 1938 - October 13, 2019

Raleigh

Gloria Mae Lamphear, 81, of Raleigh, NC went home to be with the Lord on October 13th, 2019. She is predeceased by her father, Jesse Claire Terpening, mother, Gladys Cordelia Terpening and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lamphear.

Gloria was born in Port Huron, Michigan and graduated from Bethel University in 1960 where she met the love of her life, Reverend Richard Lamphear, whom she married in the same year. She taught elementary school and worked alongside her husband in church ministry for many years. She was a devoted mother who enjoyed using her artistic gifts to create oil paintings and flower arrangements. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of more than 59 years, her children, Laurie Evangelista (Mark), Lesa Phelps (Greg), Richard Lamphear, Julie Lamphear-Grainger, Steven Lamphear (Jeanie) and Philip Lamphear and her 10 grandchildren. Her memory will also be cherished by her brothers and sister, Greg Terpening, Carolie Swindle (Ed) and Clyde Terpening (Norma) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 7pm on October 18th, 2019 at Celebration Church, North 8700 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.