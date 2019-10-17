|
Gloria Mae Lamphear
January 18, 1938 - October 13, 2019
Raleigh
Gloria Mae Lamphear, 81, of Raleigh, NC went home to be with the Lord on October 13th, 2019. She is predeceased by her father, Jesse Claire Terpening, mother, Gladys Cordelia Terpening and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Lamphear.
Gloria was born in Port Huron, Michigan and graduated from Bethel University in 1960 where she met the love of her life, Reverend Richard Lamphear, whom she married in the same year. She taught elementary school and worked alongside her husband in church ministry for many years. She was a devoted mother who enjoyed using her artistic gifts to create oil paintings and flower arrangements. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of more than 59 years, her children, Laurie Evangelista (Mark), Lesa Phelps (Greg), Richard Lamphear, Julie Lamphear-Grainger, Steven Lamphear (Jeanie) and Philip Lamphear and her 10 grandchildren. Her memory will also be cherished by her brothers and sister, Greg Terpening, Carolie Swindle (Ed) and Clyde Terpening (Norma) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 7pm on October 18th, 2019 at Celebration Church, North 8700 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 17, 2019