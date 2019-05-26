Gloria Ellen McMillin



March 24, 1929 - May 14, 2019



Raleigh



Gloria Ellen McMillin, 90, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019.



A Memorial service will be held in the chapel at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3906 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC on June 1st at 11:00 a.m.



Married on Valentine's Day in 1948, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Daniel Lamar McMillin.



She is survived by her sister Kathleen Fulton of Newville, PA, daughter Mary McMillin Cummings, her husband Jack Cummings and grandson, Samuel Cummings of Raleigh, NC; son David Lee McMillin, his wife Shelia McMillin of Simpsonville, SC; granddaughters, Heather McMillin Leo, her husband Eddie Leo of Simpsonville, SC; Kristen McMillin Roush, her husband Greg Roush of Holly Springs, NC; Paige McMillin of Asheville, NC,; son Harold Daniel McMillin of Brookhaven, GA; great grandson Books Daniel Leo of Simpsonville, SC.



Mrs. McMillin was born and raised in Carlisle, PA, meeting her husband after moving to Miami, FL. A loving wife and mother, she was an avid volunteer with Meals On Wheels, Joy Group and the Prayer Shaw Ministry for many years and served as an Elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church. She served as the Elder of Session, organized the United Presbyterian Women Association and taught Sunday school at Fairmount Presbyterian Church, Califon, NJ.



Mrs. McMillin enjoyed playing golf, introducing her sons and husband to the game. She served as President of the Longview Niners at Green Valley Golf Club. Her passion for gardening inspired her to encourage neighbors to join the Woodland Valley Garden Club and she continued to be active with other activities in her community.



After the service, the family will receive visitors in the chapel.



The family wishes to extend deep gratitude to the staff and caregivers in Connections at The Cardinal at North Hills and to the loving devoted care from Zuwena Mukandekezi and her staff.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Transitions Life Care of Wake County at transitionslifecare.org or 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to Senior Services of Guilford, P.O. Box 21993, Greensboro, NC 27420. Published in The News & Observer on May 26, 2019