Gloria Roys
Gloria Ruth Roys

April 4, 1929-June 6, 2020

Pittsboro

Ruth was born on April 4th, 1929 in Woodbury, New Jersey and died on June 6th, 2020 in Pittsboro, North Carolina. She was an accomplished watercolor artist, instructor, and spiritualist. She held a BA in Education from Memphis State University. While in Memphis, Tennessee, she taught and tutored elementary school children. Ruth and her beloved husband, Roger Earle Roys moved to North Carolina after he retired from his career as an Engineer at Dupont. They delighted in their hikes together in the parks and natural areas of this State. She was active in the Unity Church of Chapel Hill and taught art classes at the Senior Center in Pittsboro. Her mantras were "Surround with Love and Light" and "Yours is the Earth and everything that's in it". This theme was expressed in her unconditional encouragement for her family, friends and all those she encountered.

In loving memory from her daughter, Dr. Lynda Lee Heymen and son-in-law, Dr. Steve Heymen of Pittsboro, North Carolina. Also, from son, Jeffrey David Roys and grandchildren, Attorney Liza Lee Roys and Dr. Joseph Parker Roys of Houston Texas.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.
