Gloria Shane Maisner

Gloria Shane Maisner Obituary
Gloria Shane Maisner

Hillsborough

Gloria Shane Maisner, 94, supremely loving mother of Elaine and Bernard, grandmother of Zina and Rose, mother-in-law to Richard and Bonnie, aunt, cousin, lover of libraries, writer, and life-long artist, passed away on March 12, 2019, in Hillsborough, NC. Predeceased by her loving husband, Max, she lived long in Paterson and Fair Lawn, NJ, relocating happily to NC to be with daughter and family. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019
