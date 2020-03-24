|
|
Gloria Jean Sherman
November 18, 1948 - March 22, 2020
Garner
Gloria Sherman, 71, passed away on March 22, 2020. She was born in Raleigh on November 18 to the late Ernest Franks and Doris Mae Moser. Mrs. Sherman is survived by her husband of 51 years, Harold Sherman; children, Sheila Wilkins and Annette Rawls (Dale) ; grandchildren, Lauren Wilkins, Patrick and Hope Rawls; and one great-grand-children; sister, Debbie Earp; brother, Robert Belden, Jr.. In addition to her parents, Gloria is predeceased by her brother, Sammy Franks.
Due to public health concerns, the family will have a private graveside on Thursday afternoon. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Montlawn Funeral Home 2911 S. Wilmington St. Raleigh NC 27603. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.montlawn.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2020