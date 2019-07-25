Services Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services – Greensboro 1900 Vanstory Street Greensboro , NC 27403 (336) 292-1081 For more information about Gloria Silber Funeral service 10:00 AM Judea Reform Congregation 1933 W. Cornwallis Rd. Durham , NC View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gloria Silber Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gloria Silber

1923 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Gloria Marcus Silber



January 10, 1923 - July 23, 2019



Greensboro



Gloria Marcus Silber, matriarch, philanthropist, disability advocate, and book club president died at the age of 96. Grandma Glory was beloved by her son Philip, her daughters and their spouses, Linda and David Birnbaum, of Chapel Hill, Susan Silber and June Peters of Takoma Park, MD, and Debra Silber and Jeffrey Medoff, of Greensboro. She was the proudest of her eleven grandchildren (Bernie, Holly, Lisa, Danielle, Avi, Kara, Ari, Sar, Mica, Carmi, Gena) and nine great-grandchildren (Matan, Ariel, Diana, Riley, Audrey, Bridgette, Shai, Juliet and Asher) with a 10th on the way. She would tell anyone who would listen that everyone in her family was beautiful, then add with a wink and a smile, "but I'm not biased."



Gloria Ruth Marcus was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on January 10, 1923. Her parents, Bob and Bessie, lived above their jewelry store in Rutherford, NJ. Gloria was a doting sister to her younger brother Stanley. A precocious student and lifelong learner, she won statewide debate tournaments and earned an MA in English. She played the piano beautifully, and she cherished summers at Camp Rose Lake in the Poconos. She was an avid reader as a child and well into her nineties. Gloria worked as a truant officer while her husband fought in World War II, then taught English and social studies. She taught her grandchildren their numbers and letters in walks around the neighborhood, reading mailboxes and street signs together. She loved Scrabble and challenged all her visitors to a game or two, which she rarely lost.



Gloria married her "handsome husband," Lieutenant Gene Silber, in 1942. They met when Gloria was just 13 years old, and it was love at first sight. When they were reunited after the war, they first moved back home to Rutherford, then to Lodi, and finally to Teaneck, NJ in 1949. As Marcus Jewelers grew to six stores, Gloria relished working in the family business. She especially enjoyed her customers' excitement with owning a new piece of jewelry.



In 1982, Gloria and Gene moved from Florida to Durham, North Carolina. They were active members of the Judea Reform Congregation, community leaders in Hadassah and Jewish Federation, and renowned milkshake makers, French toast and dried fruit purveyors, as well as favorite babysitters for their grandchildren. They traveled the world, marking their travels in red push-pins on their wall-sized world map. They were passionately committed to Israel and to education; they took their grandchildren on a trip to Israel, and they provided each grandchild, and others, with the gift of higher education. She loved moving her grandchildren into their freshman dorms and burst with pride at their graduation ceremonies.



Gloria was always elegant and stylish. She preferred bright colors (never black), always wearing bright pink nail polish and matching pink lipstick.



Gloria loved CNN News and The New York Times. She read articles of special interest to talk about with her grandchildren. She was not a fancy cook, but loved holiday meals and special one-on-one dinners with children and grandchildren. These dinners always ended with mint chocolate or chocolate ice cream or creme brule'.



Grandma Gloria, "Glory" to some, was a constant source of unconditional love for her family. Her Pollyanna spirit, insatiable curiosity, wit, and compassion will live on in our memories. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene and son Philip.



The family wishes to thank Nurse Care, NC for its continuous support and especially the team of Sherry, Ty, Kiki and Zara for providing tender loving exceptional care during her final days.



Funeral service will be at 10 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Judea Reform Congregation, 1933 W. Cornwallis Rd., Durham, NC with burial to follow at Judea Reform Congregation Cemetery, 2560 Jones Ferry Rd., Chapel Hill, NC.



Shiva will be observed at 5:45 PM on Thursday, July 25, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, July 28, 29, and 30 at the home of Debi Silber and Jeff Medoff in Greensboro. On Saturday and Monday, July 27 and 29, Shiva will be held at 7 PM at the home of David and Linda Birnbaum in Chapel Hill. At 6:30 PM on Tuesday, July 30, Shiva will be held at the home of Sue Silber and June Peters in Takoma Park, MD.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hunterdon Developmental Center, Cottage 13 Fund, PO Box 4003, Clinton, NJ 08809-4003, or to a Jewish would be meaningful.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hunterdon Developmental Center, Cottage 13 Fund, PO Box 4003, Clinton, NJ 08809-4003, or to a Jewish would be meaningful.

Services are under the direction of Advantage Funeral Services of Greensboro, NC. Published in The News & Observer on July 25, 2019