Gloria Sue Cummings
February 6, 1937 - September 19, 2020
Garner
Gloria Sue Cummings, 83, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. A native of Richmond County, Sue was born February 6, 1937 to the late Henry and Marie Grant Diggs. She was an elementary school teacher for many years at Vandora Springs Elementary School. Following her retirement she had many jobs including some time working at Lawndale Manor, where she was living.
Sue is survived by her son, Robert Clay Cummings, of Dunn and grandchildren, Jesse Lee Cummings, Matthew Wayne Cummings, Robert Clay "CJ" Cummings, Jr., and Dylan Lee Cummings.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Donald Cummings and sons, Fred Donald Cummings, Jr. and James Warden Cummings.
