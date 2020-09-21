1/
Gloria Sue Cummings
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Sue Cummings

February 6, 1937 - September 19, 2020

Garner

Gloria Sue Cummings, 83, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. A native of Richmond County, Sue was born February 6, 1937 to the late Henry and Marie Grant Diggs. She was an elementary school teacher for many years at Vandora Springs Elementary School. Following her retirement she had many jobs including some time working at Lawndale Manor, where she was living.

Sue is survived by her son, Robert Clay Cummings, of Dunn and grandchildren, Jesse Lee Cummings, Matthew Wayne Cummings, Robert Clay "CJ" Cummings, Jr., and Dylan Lee Cummings.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Donald Cummings and sons, Fred Donald Cummings, Jr. and James Warden Cummings.

Condolences may be made at Bryan-leefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved