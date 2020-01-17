|
|
Gloria Evelyn Taylor
January 19, 1914 - January 15, 2020
Raleigh
Gloria Evelyn Taylor passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 15th, 2020. Born on January 19, 1914, Gloria's life on this earth ended just four days short of her 106th birthday.
Gloria was born in Gaston County, NC to parents Andrew and Florence Bishop. She later moved to Raleigh where she and her husband began their family. She and her family spent many enjoyable years living in Raleigh's Historic Boylan Heights neighborhood.
Gloria was preceded in death by husband Kenneth Linwood Taylor as well as by her three daughters, Barbara Ann Taylor, Mary Lou Taylor Elliott and Helen Wells Lattier. Gloria is survived by her son Richard Taylor who resides in Kansas.
Gloria was proud of and dearly loved her nine grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Gloria was known for cooking delicious country style meals for family get-togethers. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. She also had gift for providing care for others. For several years, she tended to the needs of her husband Kenneth as he suffered extensive illness and physical ailments before his death. She was also a trusted baby-sitter of young children for neighboring families in Boylan Heights.
Gloria also provided regular care for grandchildren Michael Timothy Wells and Stephanie Wells Armstrong throughout their childhood. They are the children of Helen Lattier Wells. That role of care-giving shifted to Stephanie as she took the responsibility of her grandmother's daily healthcare needs for more than 20 years.
Gloria lived with Stephanie and her family in Knightdale, NC for six years and then resided in Sunnybrook Rehabilitation Center in Raleigh for more than 11 years. Gloria Taylor's family would like to express their gratitude to all the caring aides, nurses, specialists and administrators who helped Gloria during her years in the facility.
A celebration of Gloria's life is scheduled at Montlawn Memorial Park on 2911 S. Wilmington Street in Raleigh on Sunday, January 19th, which is also Gloria's birthday. Visitation is from 11:00am to 1:00pm. A memorial service will be held directly after visitation followed by a grave-side service at Montlawn Cemetery. Gloria's body will rest in a family plot that includes her mother, husband and two of her daughters.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 17, 2020