Gloria B. Toler
July 16, 1921 - August 30, 2020
Raleigh
Gloria Bishop Dowdee Toler died peacefully on August 30 at The Cardinal at North Hills. Born on July 16, 1921, she was the only girl and youngest of six children. She lived all her ninety- nine years in Raleigh. Known for her work ethic and durability, she retired in her 80's. As a young woman, she was employed by The News and Observer. She then worked at various places including Milner Memorial Presbyterian Church (where she was a member), Mitchell Funeral Home, and Bryan Lee Funeral Home. She resided in Fairfax Hills for nearly fifty years until she moved into a retirement home in 2011. For decades she enjoyed celebrating all her birthdays at the Angus Barn with friends and family.
Completely devoted to her family, she is survived by her son William D. Toler and his wife Debbie of Naples, Florida; granddaughter Kristin Toler Scrimalli, her husband Ben, and their two children, Riley and Saxton, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; grandson William Austin Toler of Denver, Colorado; niece Carolyn Bishop of Townville, South Carolina; nephew John Bishop of Chetek, Wisconsin; and very special friends, The Rev. Aleta Ash and faithful caregiver, Doris Noble of Raleigh.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Carl, Charles, Henry, Wilbur, and Joseph; by her sister-in-law and dearest friend, Edna Earle Bishop Hodge, and beloved niece Diane Bishop; and by husbands Leslie Dowdee and George Toler.
The family wishes to thank the staff of The Cardinal for their genuinely loving care for Gloria in her last months.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, and a celebration of her long and rich life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com