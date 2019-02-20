Home

Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Inc.
905 Erwin Rd.
Dunn, NC 28334
(910) 892-2447
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Dunn, NC
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Barrington House
Dunn, NC
Gloria True Stanley Davis Obituary
Gloria True Stanley Davis

October 24, 1927 - February 16, 2019

Davidson

Gloria True Stanley Davis, 91, of Davidson, formerly of Dunn, died February 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She had been a resident of the Pines at Davidson since 2011 when she relocated there from Dunn, N.C.

Glo was born October 24, 1927, in Kezar Falls, Maine. The only child of Orion Raymond and Mary Jane True Stanley, she grew up on Summer Street in Kezar Falls. She spent her vacations lakeside at nearby Colcord Pond where she entertained family and friends at the family camp for eight decades. She attended Westbrook College outside of Portland and graduated with her bachelor's degree from Emerson College in Boston.

A resident of North Carolina since the 1950s, she served as the speech therapist for Harnett County Public Schools for more than three decades.

The family requests no flowers. Instead, donations may be made in honor of Gloria Stanley Davis, to the First Presbyterian Church of Dunn, UNC-TV or the North Carolina Museum of Art.

A celebration of her life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Dunn, NC at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. A reception with the family will follow at the Barrington House in Dunn.

Services are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home of Dunn.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
