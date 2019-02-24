Violet "Googie" Fadden Sanchez



Cary



Violet "Googie" Fadden Sanchez, 88, of Cary, North Carolina passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 in Raleigh, NC.



Googie was born in Boston, MA on June 28, 1930. She was one of eight kids and her father was a Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard. From her mother, who was born in St Johns, Newfoundland, she obtained strong personal strengths that helped her live a long and fruitful family life in spite of lifelong health issues.



As a service family member, lots of moving was required during her youth which strengthened her bond with her seven siblings that remained strong until her passing. Growing up, she lived in AK, LA, CT, MA, MD, and MO. She graduated from John McDonough High School in New Orleans. In her adult life, she lived in San Jose, CA and later Cary, NC. She was a devoted wife, mother of two children and always brightened a room with her laughter, infectious smile, outgoing nature and Irish sensibility.



Googie worked at IBM, Commercial Printing Company and NC Catholic Newspaper. A philanthropist at heart, she was very generous with her time within the Cary community. Additionally, she was actively involved with the local Meals on Wheels. Googie was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner at St. Michael Catholic Church in Cary. As a member of the church, she served on many committees doing volunteer work including the Ladies Altar Guild. She also served as VFW Ladies Auxiliary President, Scout Mother, swim team and Cary High School Band volunteer for many years. She enjoyed playing tennis and was a huge fan of UNC Chapel Hill athletics.



Googie is preceded in death by her husband Jose "Joe" Sanchez and her sister Marguerite "Midge" Marie Fadden Christenson.



Googie is survived by her two children, Paula Sanchez Gaylord (Thomas "Mark" Martin Gaylord, Jr.) of Greensboro and Gregory "Greg" Joseph Sanchez (Liz Sanchez) of Raleigh; her five grandchildren Meredith Gaylord Nye (Samuel Rockwell Nye) of Apex, Ryan Martin Gaylord (Caitlin Kelly Gaylord) of Raleigh, Savannah Gaylord Baldwin (William "Will" Stuart Daves Baldwin) of Raleigh, Sarah Elisabeth Sanchez of Raleigh and Katherine "Kate" Ann Sanchez of Raleigh; her great grandchildren Joseph Rockwell and Charlotte Emily Nye of Apex and Jackson Martin Gaylord of Raleigh.



She is also survived by her siblings Brownlow "Joe" Joseph Fadden, William "Bill" Edward Fadden (Linda Fadden), Paul Michael Fadden (Pat Fadden), Alice Irene Fadden Pinder, Ruth Cecilia Fadden Waters (Jack Waters) and Dorothy Ann Fadden Hinkle.



A visitation for Googie Sanchez will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00 at St. Michael Catholic Church, located at 804 High House Road, Cary, NC 27513, with a service to celebrate Googie's life immediately following at 1:00.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the NC MS Society at 3101 Industrial Dr. #210, Raleigh, NC 27609 (www.nationalmssociety.org/ Chapters/ NCT) or Transitions LifeCare at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 (https://transitionslifecare.org/).



Googie's family would like to give special thanks to the Comfort Keepers, with special thanks to her caregivers Emilio Berdiel, Tameka Douglas and Drena Gibbs, and Transitions LifeCare.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh, NC 27605. Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 24 to Mar. 10, 2019