BURTON FUNERAL HOME, LLC
106 CHERRYVILLE RD.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Gordon Hamrick
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
First Baptist Church
Shelby, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Dover Activity Building
Gordon Grice Hamrick


1930 - 2019
Gordon Grice Hamrick Obituary
Gordon Grice Hamrick

Shelby

Gordon Grice Hamrick, age 88, died on March 11, 2019. Born in Shelby on March 23, 1930, the youngest of three sons to the late Charles Rush and Gordia Grice Hamrick.

Educated at UNC-Chapel Hill ('52), a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, Gordon served as President of the Cleveland County UNC Alumni Association Chapter, on the UNC GAA Board and the UNC Board of Visitors. At UNC, Gordon lettered in men's cross-country and indoor/outdoor track, established a track scholarship and the Ranson-Hamrick Cross Country course. Gordon sponsored the first marching band scholarship.

Gordon served as President of the Shelby Rotary club, twice Rotarian of the Year and achieved 50+ years perfect attendance while sponsoring over 15 Paul Harris fellows.

Gordon served in the Army, stationed in Korea, and is a member of American Legion Post 82. He and his brother C. Rush Hamrick owned and operated the Kendall Drug Co. in Shelby until Gordon retired as Chairman in 1993.

Gordon is survived by two daughters, Mary Moore Hamrick of Arlington, VA and Dorothy Hamrick Sloan and husband Stuart Sloan of Huntersville; two granddaughters, Mary Stuart Sloan and Dottie Sloan; two nephews C. Rush Hamrick III (Rusty) and Dale R. Hamrick as well as many cousins and dear friends.

The Funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Shelby, NC on March 15 at 1:30 pm, receiving afterwards.

Memorials may be made to: UNC-CH Band Scholarship Campus Box 3320, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 - under Gordon Hamrick, or Shelby Boys and Girls Club, 412 West Sumter St, Shelby, NC 28150.

Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Hamrick.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2019
