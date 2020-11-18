1/1
Gordon Swenson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon Swenson
December 24, 1948 - November 15, 2020
Louisburg, North Carolina - Gordon was happiest enjoying the simple pleasures of life. Time spent on the back porch taking in the peacefulness of his tiny part of God's creation. Visiting with family, friends, and neighbors. Tuesday morning Bible study. The grandbaby laughing loudly as he would fly down the slide. Sitting around the fire pit with family late at night as the last flames flickered and embers sparkled. He was dearly loved and will be truly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved