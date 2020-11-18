Gordon Swenson

December 24, 1948 - November 15, 2020

Louisburg, North Carolina - Gordon was happiest enjoying the simple pleasures of life. Time spent on the back porch taking in the peacefulness of his tiny part of God's creation. Visiting with family, friends, and neighbors. Tuesday morning Bible study. The grandbaby laughing loudly as he would fly down the slide. Sitting around the fire pit with family late at night as the last flames flickered and embers sparkled. He was dearly loved and will be truly missed.





