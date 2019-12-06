Home

Dr. Grace French Lazovik

Dr. Grace French Lazovik Obituary
Dr. Grace French Lazovik

Chapel Hill

Dr. Grace French Lazovik, a pioneer in the field of Tests and Measurements, specifically Teacher Evaluation, passed away shortly after celebrating her 97th birthday. She is survived by her three children A. David Lazovik Jr. (Dee Lazovik), Deborah Shaw Lazovik (Harold Shaw), and Marc Lazovik, her nephew Steven Wright (Mary Beth Wright), six grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. She earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Maryland, her masters degree from the University of Washington, and her doctorate at the University of Pittsburgh where she began her career. While ascending from teacher to Director of Teacher Evaluation at Pitt, she met her husband of 40 years, A. David Lazovik. She will be fondly remembered for her warmth and style, as well as being a role model for many young women in her field.

This is the legacy she left us and our words of love to her:

Grace, of God!

She has taught us,

Of numbers and words.

Of proper and "im"!

Knowledge of past&present,

Shared her experience,

Shared her strength,

Shared her hope!

But most of all,

Her life has shown us,

Selfless and unselfish,

giving of love.

By God's Grace,

We have been taught by,

Grace of God!

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation to the Lazovik Fund at the University of Pittsburgh, or to a .

Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 6, 2019
