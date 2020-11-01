1/1
Grace P. Hayes
Grace Perdue Hayes

April 25, 1921 - October 30, 2020

Raleigh

Grace Perdue Hayes, 99, formerly of Franklin County, died October 30, 2020.

Grace was born April 25, 1921 in Franklin County; she was a daughter of the late Clifton H. and Annie Bell Perdue. A lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Grace always had a smile and lived her life to worship God, and to care for her family. She loved gardening, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Woodrow Wilson Hayes; daughter, Carol Hayes Dement and 7 siblings.

Grace is survived by her granddaughter Amy Dement Lowe; great-grandson, Lester Vincent Lowe, IV; sister, Edith Perdue Kearson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to her caregivers, Ollie Sneed, Shirley Morgan and Pam Henderson and all of the Nurses and staff at Whitaker Glen and Transitions Hospice Home.

A graveside funeral service will be held 3 pm Tuesday, November 3 at Lancaster Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Transitions Life Care.org, or Trinity United Methodist Church, 4272 US 401 Hwy N., Louisburg, NC 27549.

Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg. www.stricklandfuneral home.net

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Lancaster Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
