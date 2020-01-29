Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
Grace Trevathan Obituary
Graziella P. Trevathan

Raleigh

Graziella Pellizari Trevathan passed away on January 25, 2020. Grace was born in Zara, Italy. Her husband, Ben Trevathan preceded her in death. Grace is retired from Rex Hospital. After retirement she enjoyed caring for and spending time with her grandchildren. Grace was a kind, gentle soul.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie Lawrence (Donald) of Dunn, N.C., Barbara Trevathan of Raleigh, Cindy Ward (Mike) of Henderson, NC; her son, Ben Trevathan of Raleigh; four grandchildren Chris, Michael, Whitney and Emmalei; and two great grandchildren, Will and Bristol.

A visitation will take place at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 12pm. A memorial service will follow at 1pm in the funeral home chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 29, 2020
