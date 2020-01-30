Home

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Smithfield, NC
Grace Watson White

September 21, 1918 - January 27, 2020

Pine Level

Grace Watson White, age 101, passed away peacefully at her home January 27, 2020. She was born in Johnston county September 21, 1918 to the late Deward and Debbie Crumpler Watson. She was raised by her uncle and aunt, James and Carrie Watson, following her mother's passing during the flu epidemic of 1918. In addition to her parents and aunt and uncle she is also preceded in death by husband, Rupert White. She enjoyed gardening and was an excellent cook and home maker. A grave side service will be conducted on Thursday January 30, 2020 at 2 PM in Sunset Memorial Park in Smithfield. She is survived by son, Arnold White and wife Janice of Pine Level; Grandchildren, Michael White, Stan White and wife Teresa; Great grandchildren, Dustin White and wife Cristin, Deanna White, Blake White, Andrew White and wife Cinthya, Benjamin White and wife Sarah; Great great grandchildren, Allie White and Henry White; Mrs. White was a member of Pine level First United Methodist Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jennifer Fitzgerald for her love and excellent care. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Pine Level First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at Parrishfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 30, 2020
