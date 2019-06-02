Graham "Frankie" Franklin Howard, Jr.



November 6, 1944 - May 30, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



Graham Franklin Howard, Jr., 74, died peacefully on May 30th after 38 years of a long and courageous bout with Parkinson's disease. He was born November 6, 1944 to the late Graham Franklin Howard, Sr. and Roberta Collins Woolard.



Funeral services will be held on Monday at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will follow at Angier Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.



Frankie, as he was known by his friends was a man's man, a farmer by trade and a cowboy at heart. He was an outstanding athlete, a well-known bird dog trainer, a formidable tennis player and was as strong as a bull. His will to live a full life is evident by all of his accomplishments and accolades in whatever he chose to do.



He is survived by his daughters, Melanie Howard Ernst (Buck) of Comer, GA. and Felecia Howard Hipp (Greg) of Fuquay-Varina. Grandchildren, Lauden Ernst, Kolby Medlin, Wyatt Medlin and Rylee Ernst. Mother, Roberta Woolard of Angier, Brothers, Ken Howard of Fuquay-Varina and Rudy Howard (Nan) of Wilmington; nephew, Frank III and a niece, Lane.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his memorial service fund, P.O. Box 849 Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526 in care of Felecia Hipp.



