Graham Parham Grissom



Norlina



Graham Parham Grissom, age 100, passed away peacefully June 3, 2019 at his home.



Graham was born in Warren County November 29, 1918 to the late Thomas Jarvis Grissom and Ada Elizabeth Wynn Grissom. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Mildred Harris Grissom, daughter, Patricia Louise Grissom, sister, Eunice G. Perkinson Cummings, brothers, Claude Grissom, T. J. Grissom and Sidney Grissom.



Graham is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Grissom Lane of Smithfield; brothers, Calvin Grissom (Myrtle) of Henderson and Robert Grissom (Ann) of Florida; a special family member Barbara Kinton and many loved nieces and nephews.



Graham, a World War II Veteran has served as mayor, town board member of Norlina, local businessman and Sunday School teacher at Norlina United Methodist Church for over 62 years.



In April 1944, Graham answered his country's call for service in World War II by joining the United States Army. He was a sergeant in the 1258 Combat Engineer Battalion in the 3rd Army, serving under General George S. Patton. His battalion fought in the Battle of the Bulge, Rhineland and Central Europe, earning three bronze stars. After the war ended, Graham served at the Palace of Justice where the Nuremberg war crimes trials were held. Graham's military service concluded in February 1946, when he was honorably discharged at Fort Bragg.



In 1946, the Grissom's opened Grissom Service Cleaners in Norlina. Later, the section of Walker Avenue where his business was located was renamed in his honor.



The Grissom's gained a family from Denmark in 1975. Preban Gram, a foreign exchange student lived with them for a year. Graham had remained close to Preban and his family over the years.



In 2017, Graham was honored to serve as Grand Marshall of the July 4th Wise Parade.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Norlina United Methodist Church conducted by Dr. Jim P. Harris and Pastor Hyung S. Kim. Burial will follow in Warrendale Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Wednesday June 5th from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM at Blaylock Funeral Home – Warrenton.



Serving as pallbearers will be A. D. Pleasants, Jr., Maurice W. Pleasants, Edward Tucker, Kenny Edwards, Mark Lane, Jarvis Perkinson and Roger Grissom. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men's Bible Class of Norlina United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norlina United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 356, Norlina, NC 27563.



The family wishes to thank his caregivers, Eleanor Bullock, Carolyn Williams and Adlean Davis for their care and faithfulness.



Online condolences may be made at Blaylockfh.com