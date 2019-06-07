Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Waccamaw Presbyterian Church
Graves Lewis


Graves Thomas Lewis

July 29, 1924 – June 4, 2019

Lake Waccamaw

Lake Waccamaw, NC

Graves Thomas Lewis, 94, died suddenly June 4, 2019. He was from Goldsboro, NC. He worked in hardware, farm equipment and estate planning. Mr. Lewis was a member of the Rotary International Club beginning in 1946. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Fuller Lewis. His children, Ben Lewis (Deborah Brewer), Jean Lewis, Susan Southern (Gray), Tim Lewis (Kim); five grandchildren; two greatgrandchildren; loving friends, Tommy Brewer, Chad Brewer, Virginia Jackson, Kay and Charles Corbett.

Mr. Lewis hoped to be remembered as having applied the Rotary Four-Way Test to his life.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, at the Lake Waccamaw Presbyterian Church at 2:00pm. Memorials may be made to Rotary International or to Boys and Girls Home of NC.
Published in The News & Observer on June 7, 2019
