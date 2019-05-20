Gregory Harrison Tuttle



January 10, 1986 - May 15, 2019



Smithfield



Gregory Harrison Tuttle, 33, of Smithfield died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his home.



He was born Jan. 10, 1986 in Alexandria, Virginia to Gayle McCracken and Steve Tuttle. Harrison attended St. Timothy's/Hale High School and graduated in 2004 from Clayton High School. In 2011, he graduated from the University of North Carolina-Pembroke.



As a member of Troop 334 in Raleigh, Harrison earned his Eagle Scout Award. He was employed by Fidelity Investments.



Harrison was a loving son, brother and friend. He had an abiding affection for animals, especially his beloved cat Sam Walton, who he sometimes walked on a leash to protect and keep close. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle and the Avett Brothers music. Harrison was by nature kind, quiet,



unassuming and non-judgmental. The quintessential free spirit, his imagination was as large as his heart.



Perhaps because of his lifelong battle with illness, Harrison demonstrated an empathy for others, a willingness to share their pain, and insisted they be treated with fairness and respect. He was known for his sense of humor, often self-deprecating, but ever-present. He was quick with a quip and delighted in making others laugh.



Harrison's passion, always, was the love of and for his family. With them, he could comfortably let his more spirited side shine through. He was protective of his sister and best friend to his brother; he was the "glue" that held his family together. He relished his role as "funcle" to his three nieces.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother Mac Tuttle of Washington, D.C., sister and brother-in-law Katie-Rose and Brad Crater of Apex; three nieces; loving uncles, aunts and cousins; devoted godparents; and many friends whose lives he gently touched.



A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 218 South 2nd Street, in Smithfield, where he was confirmed and held membership.



The family is creating a lasting site of remembrance at one of Harrison's favorite outdoor spots. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to [email protected] to participate. Meanwhile, please



extend an act of kindness on his behalf. Published in The News & Observer on May 20, 2019