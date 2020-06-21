Gregory Hodge
1958 - 2020
Gregory L. Hodge

Ocean Isle Beach

Gregory L. Hodge, 61, passed away of natural causes in his home in Ocean Isle Beach, NC on June 6th, 2020. Gregory was born on June 13th, 1958 in Raleigh, NC to Ida and Glenn Hodge Sr. He made Raleigh home most of his life, only leaving to attend school in Texas, and moving to Ocean Isle Beach in his later years. After graduating from Enloe High School in 1976, Gregory attended St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas for three years before transferring to NC State University. Gregory will be remembered for being the life of the party and his kind heart. He was a skilled guitar player, storyteller, and had quite the green thumb.

Gregory is survived by his two daughters, Ashley and Hayleigh, as well as his two brothers, Glenn Jr. and Grayson.

An outdoor service for Gregory has been planned for June 27th 11 AM at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Knightdale, NC. Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
An outdoor service
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
