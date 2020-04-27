|
Gregory Albert Weaver
April 19, 1960-April 17, 2020
Garner
Weaver, Gregory Albert, age 59, continued his earthly jam session with a heavenly encore on April 17, 2020. He was the proud father of three children and a dog he endearingly called, "Sh*t Head."
Born in Princeton, MO, he was the only boy among four sisters. He attended Princeton Junior-Senior High, received a technical degree from Indian Hills Community College, and according to his mom, a "poker degree" from the semester he spent at Northwest Missouri State University. His employment with Channel Master brought him to North Carolina in 1984.
He provided the bass and vocals to many bands through his years and loved playing gigs throughout the state. More often seen in a Grateful Dead shirt and acid-wash jeans than regular "dad clothes," Greg wanted nothing more than to listen to, cover, and create good rock music. He will be remembered for his goofy personality full of laughter and pranks (that were almost always carried out on his gullible children), and his love of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.
He is survived by his three loving children, Mitch (Becca), Thomas, and Claire, and he was excitedly expecting his first grandchild in May. He is also survived by four sisters, Karen, Linda, Marsha (Dee), and Jackie, in addition to multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Mildred Weaver.
Greg wished for his friends and family to address his death the same way he confronted life… as a big rock-and-roll party. A celebration will be announced for a later date in Garner, NC, and again in Princeton, MO.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , a cause that was dear to Greg's heart.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 27, 2020