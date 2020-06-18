Gresham Yeager

Gresham Lee Yeager



November 17, 1930 - June 17, 2020



Cary



Gresham Lee Yeager, DDS, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020. He was born on November 17th, 1930 in Princeton, Indiana to Mabel Nossett Yeager and Walter Yeager. He graduated from Francisco High School in Francisco, Indiana and Indiana State University where he majored in music. He served in the U.S.Army and then went on to get his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Nebraska. His first practice was in Tampa, Florida. He then served as a medical missionary in Kenya, Africa for three years before becoming a founding partner in the St. Petersburg (Florida) Dental Center where he practiced until 1998. Each year for five years he made short medical missionary trips to Belize.



In 1999 he and his wife Anne moved to Fearrington Village (Pittsboro), North Carolina where he became a Master Gardener with his gardens on the Garden Tour for several years. He served as President of the Garden Club and the Homeowners Association in Fearrington Village. In 2014 he and his wife moved to Glenaire in Cary, North Carolina.



He is survived by his beloved wife and caretaker, Anne. He is also survived by five children ( Jonathan, Matthew, Paul, Sarah and Steven and their respective families) from his previous marriage which ended in the death of his wife.



Anne wishes to thank all his wonderful caregivers and supportive friends during his recent illness.



Due to the virus a memorial service will be delayed until later.



Donations in his memory may be made to Apex United Methodist Church at 100 South Hughes Street, Apex 27502; or Glenaire Foundation Fund at 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary 27511-3802; or Transitions Life Care at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh 27607.



