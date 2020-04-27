|
|
Mrs. Greta Jane Alligood Fisher
Raleigh
Mrs. Greta Jane Alligood Fisher, age 75, a resident of Raleigh, died suddenly at her home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be graveside only at her family's plot in Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, N.C., April 27, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Service will be conducted by the Reverend Deacon Katherine Mitchell. Because of the current pandemic, family and friends are encouraged to stay home and safe. Memorial services are planned for both Raleigh and Washington for this summer at which time family and friends will celebrate her life.
Mrs. Fisher was born on June 13, 1944 in Washington, N.C., where she grew up. She was the daughter of the late Wilber Earl Alligood and Viola Cullipher Alligood. In high school, she was an honor student attending Girl's State, being a member of the National Honor Society and graduating Valedictorian of her senior class of Washington High School in 1962. She went on to graduate from East Carolina University with a B.A. in Mathematics and a minor in Computer Science. She was a member of Chi Beta Phi, Sigma Tau Sigma, and earned the Freshman Math Award. Upon graduation from E.C.U., she went to work for Burlington Industries in Wake Forest, N.C. Later, she worked for a division of First Union Bank before going to work at the N.C. State Department of Administration where she remained until her retirement upon which she received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from the governor.
Upon moving to Raleigh, she renewed dating her high school sweetheart and married him in 1968.
Mrs. Fisher is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joffre Fisher, Jr and multiple cousins.
In lieu flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the individual's favorite charities or any animal rescue groups.
