Griselle G. Woodward



Wake Forest



Griselle Cooper Gholson Woodward, 73, of Wake Forest, NC died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, NC.



Born in Vance County, she was the daughter of the late Betsy Cooper Gholson and Alfred Waddell Gholson. She was the widow of Bobby Ray Woodward.



She was a graduate of Henderson High School and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Griselle was a faithful supporter of her alma maters as well as her beloved Carolina Tarheels. Her commitment to her childhood community of Henderson, her Church of the Holy Innocents, and her special interests, including Haywood Hall House and Gardens, the National Society of Colonial Dames in North Carolina, Special Olympics never wavered.



A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of the Holy Innocents, conducted by Father Donald A. Lowery. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Henderson.



She is survived by numerous cousins in the Gholson, Cooper, Hinton, and Page families of North Carolina and Virginia. Devoted to her and her husband were caregivers Denise Norton, Elizabeth Talley, Wendy Gracia, and their family members.



Prior to the funeral, a reception will be held Thursday, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. in the Great Room of The Church of the Holy Innocents.



In lieu of flowers, it would be Griselle's wish for support to be directed to a scholarship endowment which she created at The Church of Holy Innocents, 210 S. Chestnut Street, Henderson, NC 27536.



In lieu of flowers, it would be Griselle's wish for support to be directed to a scholarship endowment which she created at The Church of Holy Innocents, 210 S. Chestnut Street, Henderson, NC 27536.