Grover Clinton Anderson



January 13, 1925 - March 30, 2019



Raleigh



Grover Clinton Anderson enriched this family, this earth for 94 joyous years! On Saturday, March 30 he peacefully transferred the reins to those of us whose lives he so deeply touched. Songs he taught us will keep him alive in our hearts. Every child and grandchild and most great-grandchildren can join in the singing of the syncopated Woodpecker Song. He served in WWII, and his recollections of good times elicited his tenor rendition of "Vienna My City of Dreams."



Born in Alamance County, he was the fourth of six boys of Rosa Thelma Barber and Grover Brower Anderson. Clinton graduated from Altamahaw Ossipee. He joined the Army at age 17, driving trucks as a combat engineer in France and Austria. Until then, he'd only driven tractors on the family farm.



Returning from war, Clinton took advantage of the GI Bill, earning a BS in Biology from Elon College. In his long career with the Guilford County Health Department, he forged friendships with colleagues as well as restaurateurs and dairy farmers.



In retirement Clinton had numerous, diverse avocations. He explored painting, photography, poetry and sports. Foremost he was a Naturalist! Though Clinton loved golf, he was most passionate about observing birds overhead and tramping through the woods in search of balls. He loved fishing and companionship with angler buddies and relatives. He taught many to bait a hook and rejoice in the catch--no matter how small!



Along with friends and brothers, Clinton built a vacation home in Pine Knoll Shores. Retiring there, he became a Master Gardener and spent good times playing golf, helping friends, hosting family.



Clinton was blessed with two remarkable wives, both of whom predeceased him. Upon returning from the war, he married his high school sweetheart Estelle Biddie Mills . After her death in 1959, he met and fell in love with Millie Myra Nye. Besides his parents and his wives, Clinton is predeceased by his 5 brothers, Howard, Carmel, Cleo, Gail and Larry, and by his sweet daughter Rose Mary Daniels.



He leaves behind many who love him: daughters, Stephanie Mitchell (husband John) of Raleigh; Priscilla Walters (husband Joel) of Charlotte; Leslie Jones (husband Derrick) of Montclair, Virginia; and son-in-law Larry Daniels of High Point. His grandchildren number 11: Kacy Stille, Rachel Sauber, Candace Waters, Jill Mote, Marshall Daniels, Jacob Daniels, Whitney Tesar, Grey Walters, Lura Livingston, Dane Jones and Maxwell Jones. Great-grandchildren abound. There are 14 in that generation so far!



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday April 6 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Raleigh.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Transitions LifeCare Hospice of Raleigh, NC or to Elon University.



He reveled in the journey while others rushed to their destinations.