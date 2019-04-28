Guinehl P. Smith



Guinehl P. Smith, 87, of Pearces, Franklin County North Carolina, went to her heavenly home on April 23, 2019. Guinehl was born to Mary H. and Robert E. Pierce on October 29, 1931 in Pearces, Franklin County North Carolina. She was a resident of Zebulon, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert E. and Mary H. Pierce, sisters; Mary E. Marshall (Leland) and Hilda P. Cunningham (Pete) and only brother Ronald E. Pierce. She is survived by her husband Johnny; her two children: Doug (Wendy) Smith, and Eddie (Carol) Smith; sisters-in law: Lib Pierce and Peggy (Clinton) Clevenger; and four grandchildren: Kenny Smith, Will (Christine) Smith, Emily Smith and Lee Smith as well as four great-grandchildren: Conner, Emma, Isabella and Nathan and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials and tributes may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1581 Bethlehem Church Road, Youngsville, NC 27596, Woman's Missionary Union of North Carolina, PO Box 18309, Raleigh, NC 27619 or to Alzheimer's and Dementia Research at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (https://www.alz.org/research). Full obituary can be found at Massey Funeral Home website (www.masseyfuneralhome.com). Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary