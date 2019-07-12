|
|
Gussie Evans Mustian
December 8, 1923 - July 4, 2019
Winston-Salem
Gussie Evans Mustian, of Winston-Salem, born December 8, 1923, in Suffolk, Virginia, passed away surrounded by devoted family on July 4, 2019. Gussie was the beloved wife of the late A.P. Mustian, Jr. for 72 years; the mother of daughter, Cheryl, and sons, Charles and Gary; grandmother to five grandchildren, and great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren. A graduate of Hardbarger Junior Business College, she chose to spend her life making a home for her husband and her children. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 at First Baptist on Fifth Church, 501 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on July 12, 2019