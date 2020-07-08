1/1
Guy Hudson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Guy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Guy Hudson

March 19, 1953 - July 4, 2020

Port Richey

Guy V. Hudson, 67, of Port Richey, FL passed away July 4, 2020. Guy was a former Divisional Vice President and General Manager for Hecht's Department Stores and Macy's Department Stores. He was a graduate of the State University of New York and a former resident of Highland Falls, NY, Raleigh, NC, Sanford, FL and Savannah, GA.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Lunsford Hudson, Daughter Tiffany Hudson of Raleigh, NC., step sons James Adam Hodges of Savanah, GA and Angus DoRane Godwin and his wife Pamela of Columbia, SC. Granddaughter Riley Marie White, brother Mark Hudson and his wife Amanda of New Port Richey, FL, sisters Charlene Redfield and her husband Richard of Clearwater, FL., Gay Seward and her husband Stan of Palm Bay, FL. and Gloria Hudson of St. Petersburg, FL as well as two nephews, Kyle Seward and Raymond Higham.

A gathering of Family only will be held at the Dobies Funeral Home 8825 Old CR 54 New Port Richey, FL.34653 on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

A celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Additionally, a condolences page can be found at Ever Loved https://everloved.com/life-of/guy-hudson/

Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Homes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
8825 Old County Road 54
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 372-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved