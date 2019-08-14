Home

West Funeral Homes
226 4Th Ave W
West Fargo, ND 58078
(701) 282-6699
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Funeral Homes
226 4Th Ave W
West Fargo, ND 58078
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
West Funeral Homes
226 4Th Ave W
West Fargo, ND 58078
View Map
Gwen Hejl


1956 - 2019
Gwen Hejl Obituary
Gwen Bissette Hejl

October 14, 1956 - August 9, 2019

Amenia, ND

Gwen Bissette Hejl, 62, Amenia, ND passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and with Hospice of the RRV.

Gwen Bissette was born Oct. 14, 1956 at Louisburg, NC to John and Dorothy (Tant) Bissette. She grew up at Raleigh, NC where she graduated from Wm G. Enloe High School. Gwen continued her schooling at Appalachian State College in Boone, NC. Gwen met William Hejl in September of 1978 and the two were married on June 23, 1979 at Longview Baptist Church in Raleigh. They lived and served across the US with the US Air Force. They then made their home near Amenia where they farmed. She also worked as a paraprofessional at the Central Cass School in Casselton, ND. She also worked on the National Journey Storys Project.

Gwen's life revolved around her family. She loved spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. She also loved the ocean, surfing, ziplining, going for long walks, making holidays and birthdays special and finding reasons to celebrate those around her. Gwen was a ray of sunshine to everyone she met. She brought a sense of joy into everything she did and made everyone around her feel special. Her influence will live on through those whose lives she

touched.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; three children, Laura (Scott) Strand, Phyllis Carol (Jesse) HejlStone and John (Sarah) Hejl; six grandchildren, Devin, Jayden, Jocelyn, Cora, Ziggy and Chloe; her mother, Dorothy and a brother, John Bissette.

Gwen was preceded in death by her father, John.

Visitation: Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM at West Funeral Home, West Fargo, ND.

Celebration of Life: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 AM at West Funeral Home Chapel, West Fargo.

West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center

westfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 14, 2019
