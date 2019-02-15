|
Gwendolyn Byrd Harris
September 21, 1936 - February 11, 2019
Garner
Gwendolyn Harris, 82, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.
Gwendolyn is survived by her daughter, June Wieland and husband Mark of New Britain, PA; her son, Roy Harris, Jr. of Clayton; and her grandchildren, Eric, Hayley and Kristin Wieland.
Family will receive friends between 10:00AM-11:00AM, Saturday, February 16th at Highland Baptist Church. Services will be held at 11:00AM at Highland Baptist Church located at 8524 Crowder Road, Raleigh, NC 27603. The Interment will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park located at 2911 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to the Highland Baptist Missions Program located at 8524 Crowder Road, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 15, 2019