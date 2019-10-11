|
|
Gwendolyn Cosimini Morris
February 9, 1943 - October 1, 2019
New Hill, NC
Gwendolyn "Sue" Cosimini Morris was born to John Cosimini and Edna Regan on February 9th, 1943. She passed away, surrounded by loved ones, at her home on October 1st, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband R. Carl Morris as well as her brother Johnny Cosimini and sisters Vicki Mills and Linda Reagan. She is survived by daughters Carla Morris Wood and husband Ernie, Lisa Morris, and her son Anthony "Tony" Morris. Sue was blessed with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as many others that called her Granny whom she loved like her own. She is survived by her sisters Joyce Regan, Debbie Clark and husband Donnie, Nancy Prince, Cathy Heron and brother Gilbert Yee as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. Our Mama was loved by many and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank everyone for all the calls, texts, visits and food since her passing. We will celebrate her life Saturday October 26th from 1-4pm at the home of Carla Wood 275 Morris Wood Lane New Hill, NC 27562.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 11, 2019