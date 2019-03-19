Gwynda W. Martin



May 5, 1948 - March 17, 2019



Holly Springs



Gwynda Kaye Wrenn Martin, age 70, of Holly Springs went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 5, 1948 to the late James Cleveland and Nannie Leonard Wrenn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters, Martha Skeans and Betty Burnette. Gwynda worked as a bookkeeper in her earlier years but the great passion of her life was a deep intimate love relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His love flowed through Gwynda to her immediate family, especially as Nana to her six grandchildren whom she adored. She was a gifted Bible teacher who taught a women's Bible study for fifteen years. Gwynda had a love and compassion for all people and was deeply involved in taking ten medical mission teams to Ecuador and support of Gospel Outreach to India. She made four mission trips to India where she taught at pastors' conferences and supported two orphanages and a widows' home in Malakapalli.



She is survived by her husband, Tom Gould; her sons, Jefferson and Michael (Jenny); her grandchildren, Jefferson, Nicholas, Remington, Chelsea, Acacia and Josie; siblings, Jim Wrenn (Carlee) and Melanie Fuller (Terry) and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 20th from 7 to 8:30 pm at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 pm at Sandy Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Kaden Williamson officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, we ask you consider contributions for the support of orphans and widows in India to Power Alley Ministries, 2853-A Jones Franklin Road, Raleigh NC 27606. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary