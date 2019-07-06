H. Dewey Young, Jr.



September 16, 1934 - July 4, 2019



Cary



Dewey Young passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 due to Alzheimer's Disease. Dewey was the son of Henry Dewey Young, Sr. and Allene Chappell Young of Roxboro, NC.



He was educated in Roxboro schools, Mars Hill College and NC State University. After his military service in the US Navy, he chose a career with New York Life Insurance Co. as a life insurance salesperson. He achieved many honors with NY Life and was a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Round Table, which is a prestigious organization acknowledging the highest producers in the insurance industry.



Dewey was a faithful member of Raleigh Civitan Club for many years and was chosen as "Man of the Year" for the club. Dewey loved his motorhome and enjoyed his adventures with Trav'lin Tarheels RV Club. Dewey was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC.



He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, son, Douglas Young (Audrey) and his daughter, Laury Holley (Alan), sister Ruth Holiday (Deryl) and their family, grandchildren; Drew Holley (Abby) Maggie Young, and Anna Young. His grandchildren were very dear to his heart. Also survived by his stepdaughters and their children; Melinda DeLano (Ashley and Connor) and Melissa Terrett (Kara and Kyle); and his special companion, his dog, Penny.



Dewey loved Boyd Stewart, his caregiver, who was like a son to him. Special thanks go out to his excellent caregivers; Nicholas Price and Matt Hodge.



Memorials may be sent to:



Tammy Lynn Center for Developmental Disabilities,739 Chappell Dr., Raleigh, NC 27606



OR Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607



A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, July 7, at 3:00 at the Chapel at Montlawn Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 at Montlawn Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27603, Published in The News & Observer on July 6, 2019