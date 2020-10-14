Hugh Donald "Don" Jackson
Louisburg
Hugh Donald "Don" Jackson, 83, formerly of Raleigh, passed away on October 11, 2020 at his home in Louisburg. Born on December 18, 1936 in Carthage, NC; he was the son of the late Hugh Wilton Jackson and Viola Wallace Jackson.
Don graduated high school and continued his education by attending UNC Chapel Hill for two years. He served honorably in the US Army and was the proud owner and operator of Jackson Roofing for over 35 years until his retirement. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards (especially gin), dominoes, enjoying sweets (especially cheesecake) and watching anything sports related. He was so proud to have been on the Dodgers Major League Farm Team in his youth as a pitcher and he actively played tennis until his late sixties.
Don was known for his sense of humor, positivity, and his giving spirit. He thoroughly loved to make people laugh and see the new light in every day. He made it a priority to give to those in need, including giving to a needy family every Christmas.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Carole Cowden Jackson and his sister: Maxine Auman of Sanford NC; children: Sherri Elliott married to Allen Elliot of Raleigh NC and Scott Jackson married to Tonia Jackson of Youngsville NC; his grandchildren: Loran Ashli Elliott, John Clayton Elliott, David Allen Elliott, Haley Siera Jackson, Brittany Hicks Newell and his great grandchildren: Nathaniel Elliott, Dalton Elliott, Carley Elliott, Caden Elliott, and Olivia Newell.
His loving and uplifting spirit will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved him.
Services for the family will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Mitchell Funeral Home. Due to present health precautions, the service will be live streamed so all can attend virtually beginning at 2 pm.
Any flowers or plants can be sent to the family home and any other contributions can be sent to Mitchells Funeral Home in care of Sherri Elliott and Scott Jackson.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com