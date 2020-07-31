1/
H. Donald Jones
1937 - 2020
Hubert Donald Jones

December 8, 1937 - July 30, 2020

Clayton

Hubert Donald Jones, age 82, son of the late Hubert D. and Eva W. Jones passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Donald was born December 8, 1937 in Johnston County.

He is survived by his daughters, Julie J. Holder and husband, Wayne, Jackie J. Moore and husband, Donnie all of Clayton; brother, Harry Lee Jones of Raleigh; sisters, Irene Coggins of Redlands, CA and Shirley Carroll of Clayton; grandchildren, Meredith Lane and husband, Spencer, Brandon Holder, Kaitlyn Moore and Sarah Moore. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Jones.

The family will receive friends at the home on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 3000 E Garner Rd, Raleigh, NC with the committal service following at Pinecrest Memorial Park, Clayton.

Memorial contributions in Donald's memory may be made to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Triple L, 3000 E. Garner Rd, Raleigh, NC. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com for the Jones family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
