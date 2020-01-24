Home

Rolesville Baptist Church
203 E Young St
Rolesville, NC 27571
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Rolesville Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Rolesville Baptist Church
H. Duke Perry


1931 - 2020
H. Duke Perry Obituary
H. Duke Perry

1931-2020

Rolesville

H. Duke Perry passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday morning January 25, 2020 in the Rolesville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 – 10:45 prior to the service in the family life center.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811

Go to www.brightfunerals.com for full obit information.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 24, 2020
