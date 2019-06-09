Henry Worth Boyce, Jr., MD



September 21, 1930- June 3, 2019



Odessa, Florida



Dr. H. Worth Boyce, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Odessa Florida. He was born in Clinton, North Carolina to Lena Craft Boyce and H.W. Boyce, Sr. Worth grew up in the Oakwood neighborhood in Raleigh and graduated from Hugh Morson High School in 1948. He then attended Wake Forest College and the Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He was married to his devoted wife, Jean Murphy Boyce, for 67 years. Together they raised five children; Buddy Boyce (wife,Melinda) of Hollywood, FL, Dr. Stephen Boyce (wife, Tina) of Cary, Dr. Greg Boyce (wife, Martha) of Monroe, LA, Cindy Zentmeyer (husband, Sonny) of Clermont, FL and Mary Wells (husband, Dan) of Apex. Worth is also survived by his brother, Gene Boyce (wife, Pat) of Raleigh and 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



He was one of the true pioneers of modern gastroenterology and responsible for many of the techniques in use today for patients with swallowing disorders. He had a distinguished twenty year career as a military physician receiving numerous awards including the prestigious Legion of Merit. In 1975 Worth retired from the military and began a second career in academic medicine at the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa. He became well known internationally in his field and would continue to work full time for another 36 years and establish one of the premier centers for swallowing disorders in the country. He finally retired in 2011 at age 81. Of all of his many accolades and accomplishments, Worth would say that he is most proud of his role as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to a family he loved without reservation. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14 at Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church, 2902 West Fletcher Ave. in Tampa, Florida.



Loving memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/dr-henry-boyce-8732887 Published in The News & Observer on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary