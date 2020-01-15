|
|
Hal Hildreth Tanner, Jr.
March 28, 1942 - January 10, 2020
Goldsboro
Hal Hildreth Tanner, Jr., 77, Goldsboro, passed away Friday evening surrounded by his family.
Hal was born in Lexington, KY, March 28, 1942, to the late Hal Hildreth Tanner and Georgia Turnipseed Tanner.
He was married for 54 years to the late Linda Crawford Tanner.
Hal was loved by many and will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and love for his family.
His favorite activities were hunting, fishing, spending time on his boat and being with his children and grandchildren.
Hal's love for Goldsboro, Wayne County and his profession was evident in his many years of service to numerous charitable and non-profit organizations, including serving on the board of directors for the Salvation Army of Wayne County, the local and state-wide Military Affairs Committees, the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, Wayne County United Way, Wayne Country Day School, the North Carolina Press Association, and the Southern Newspaper Publishers Association. He had also been a member of the Goldsboro Rotary Club and was a member of the Goldsboro Golden K Kiwanis Club.
Hal lived a life of dedication to his community and family, and to his church. He was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
He served as publisher of the Goldsboro News-Argus from 1974 until his retirement in 2010.
A service to celebrate Hal's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, with the Rev. Ray Hannah officiating. Inurnment will be at Willowdale Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be held at the home Friday, January 17, from 5 to 8 pm and after the burial.
Hal is survived by his children, Hal Hildreth Tanner III and wife Leigh, of Goldsboro, Lisa Tanner Robbins and husband Greg, of Wilson, Georgia Tanner Gurley and husband, Trey, of Goldsboro, and Mary Catherine Tanner of Goldsboro and a son-in-law also of Goldsboro, Brian Stuber.
He also is survived by 12 grandchildren, Georgia, Hil, Margaret and Mary Crawford Tanner, Tanner and Grace Robbins, David, Louise and Thomas Gurley and Ben, Camille and Jack Stuber.
He had a sister, Emily Tanner Moore and husband, Robert Dunn Moore, as well as two nieces, Virginia Moore LaFar and Cynthia Moore Greiner, all of Charlotte.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Fannie Holmes, who has been with the family for more than 54 years, and special caregiver, Lillie Frasier. They also wish to acknowledge Wayne Jacobs, Allen Knighton, Marqueshia Artis, Victoria Alston, Alisa Tonge, Matilda Ward and Pearly Ammons, Mr. Tanner's personal assistants, for their loyalty in caring for him during his final years. Thanks, too, to Jennifer Brown and Carol Warren with Community Hospice, for their compassionate service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Salvation Army of Wayne County, 610 N. William Street, Goldsboro, NC 27530 or Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120.
