Haller "Hal" H. Kerlin, Jr.
July 15, 1938 - December 18, 2019
Wendell
Haller "Hal" Hinkle Kerlin Jr., 81, died Saturday. He was born in Toccoma Park, Maryland to the late Haller Hinkle & Katheryn Hawkins Kerlin. He retired from Exide. He loved tv, especially football as well as traveling.
He is survived by his roommate of over 50 years, Fletcher Hollifield.
Graveside service 1 pm, Saturday, Central Baptist Church.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third ST., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 21, 2019