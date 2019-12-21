Home

Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Central Baptist Church
Haller Hinkle "Hal" Kerlin Jr.


1938 - 2019
Haller Hinkle "Hal" Kerlin Jr. Obituary
Haller "Hal" H. Kerlin, Jr.

July 15, 1938 - December 18, 2019

Wendell

Haller "Hal" Hinkle Kerlin Jr., 81, died Saturday. He was born in Toccoma Park, Maryland to the late Haller Hinkle & Katheryn Hawkins Kerlin. He retired from Exide. He loved tv, especially football as well as traveling.

He is survived by his roommate of over 50 years, Fletcher Hollifield.

Graveside service 1 pm, Saturday, Central Baptist Church.

Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third ST., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 21, 2019
