Halolee Sloan Kirkman



Raleigh



Halolee Sloan Kirkman, 98, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born August 25, 1920 in Wake County to the late George Madison Sloan and Maggie Rogers Sloan. Halolee worked fourteen years with the State of North Carolina.



Funeral service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.



The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 10:45 AM in the church parlor.



She is survived by daughter, Joan Buffaloe Edwards of Raleigh; grandchildren: G. Stewart Edwards, Jr. (Michelle) of Apex, Charlotte Edwards Hicks (Eddie) of Wilson; great-grandchildren: Cameron Thomas Hicks, Lea Ann Edwards; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Halolee was preceded in death by husband, Robert Austin Kirkman; brothers: Paul, Hugh and Buck Sloan; sisters: Mary, Estelle and Helen.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carolyn, Joyce, Teresa and Patriciah for the special care given to Halolee.



Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 22, 2019