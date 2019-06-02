Hank D. Rose, Jr.



November 26, 1976 - May 30, 2019



Columbia, NC



Hank Dale Rose, Jr., 42, of 1349 S. Gum Neck Road, The Gum Neck Community, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019.



Born in Chowan County on November 26, 1976, he was the son of Hank D. Rose, Sr. and Sue Cahoon Rose, who survive. He was married to the former Carrie Spruill who also survives.



Hank Jr. was a certified crane operator and was associated with the family business, Rose Welding and Crane Service. He was a member and deacon in the Gum Neck Church of Christ, and he loved to talk about Jesus Christ and testify and reach out to others.



He loved to build things and was a real craftsman, enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he enjoyed his flowers beds. He loved his family and his nieces and nephew.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Gum Neck Church of Christ. Jon Langley will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be Luke Midgett, Andy Harris, Hank Rose, Sr., Casey Kimbrel, Michael Mann and Bill Spruill. Private Interment will follow at Azalea Memorial Gardens.



In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sons, Gavin Rose and Bryce Rose, a daughter, Riley Rose all of the home; two sisters, Wendy R, Harris and husband, Andy of Gum Neck and Trudy R. Midgett and husband, Luke of Stumpy Point; nieces and nephew, Kylee Harris, CeCe Harris, Lexi Midgett and Noah Midgett, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Preceding him in death are his paternal grandparents, Jack Rose and wife, Delores and maternal grandparents, Nellie and Madison Cahoon.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to Mercy Partners, c/o Tom Killian, Post Drawer 458, Charham, VA 24531.



The family will receive friends on Monday evening between 6 p. m. and 8 p.m. at Gum Neck Church of Christ.



The family will receive friends on Monday evening between 6 p. m. and 8 p.m. at Gum Neck Church of Christ.