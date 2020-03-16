Home

Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
Hank Stafford

Hank Stafford Obituary
Hank Stafford

Raleigh

Henry Lee Stafford, Jr., (Hank), 55, joined his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Native of Raleigh, 1982 graduate of Sanderson High School, attended Elon College, and 1992 graduate of NCSU. Owner of Carriage House Cleaners in Garner.

Hank's passions were family, friends, and sports. He had a big heart who never knew a stranger, a real people-person.

Preceded in death by his father, Henry Lee Stafford; he is survived by daughter, Hannah Stafford; son, Lucas Stafford; their mother, Susan Stafford; his mother, Sandra Sullivan (Thomas); his sister, Belynda Kincaid (Billy); nephew, Kyle Gibson; nieces: Brandi Gibson, Briana Kincaid, and Brittany (Dustin) Woodle and children Payton and Brooks.

Family visitation on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11 am at Mitchell Funeral Home Chapel (7209 Glenwood Avenue); funeral services 12 pm, burial to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Hank's memory may be made to: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Neuse Baptist Church Building fund: 4444 Louisbury Rd., Wake Forest, NC 27587, or your preferred charity.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 16, 2020
