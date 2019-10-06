|
Harold David Bryant
September 28, 1946 - October 4th, 2019
Huntersville
David was born in Wilmington, NC on September 28, 1946 to the late Eugene Harold Bryant and Kathryn Stanley Bryant and was raised in Eastern North Carolina for the better part of his youth.
A graduate of North Carolina State University with an Ed.D in Educational Administration, David was passionate about public education, serving as Superintendent of Edgecombe County Schools and Reidsville City Schools, as well as holding many state offices in support of the public school systems across North Carolina.
David loved playing golf with his wife, Pat, spending time at the beach, and listening to Carolina Beach Music.
David is survived by his wife Pat, son Jeff Bryant and wife April of Tarboro, daughter Kristin Lachapelle and husband Phil of Denver, son Bryan Washam and wife Jackie of Purcellville, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Mallory and Austin Bryant of Tarboro, Eva, Jackie and Cameron Lachapelle of Denver, Emma, Wyatt, and Finn Washam of Purcellville, Virginia, Brothers Dan Bryant and wife Anita of Flat Rock, Stephen Bryant and wife Sharon of Columbia, South Carolina, nieces & nephews Dr. Kristen McKnight and husband John of Kannapolis, Peyton Bryant and wife Lyndey of Columbia, South Carolina, and Paige Bryant of Columbia, South Carolina.
A celebration of David's life will be held from 1PM-4PM on Sunday, October 13th at Beaver Dam Historic House in Davidson, NC. The brief memorial service will begin at 2PM.
The family will be forever grateful to the staff of Northlake House and Levine and Dickson Hospice House for their compassionate care.
The family requests that memorials be made to Levine and Dickson Hospice House of Huntersville, North Carolina and the Education Department at North Carolina State University.
Condolences may be left at www.kepnerfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 6, 2019